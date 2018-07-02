Doctor warns 9,000 kids will harm their vision by improperly handling fireworks on July 4th

TAMPA, Fla. -- Dr. Ramesh Ayyala is opening the University of South Florida's new Eye Institute at a very busy time.

Although many firework safety warnings involve protecting fingers and toes, it is injuries involving eyes that soar on Independence Day.

Dr. Ayyala says about 9,000 kids in the United States will harm their vision from playing with fireworks on July 4th.

“Leave fireworks to the professionals,” Dr. Ayyala says, knowing full well that a lot of people will not heed his warning. “If you’re bent on fireworks in your backyard, take precautions.”

The doctor says there are four things you can do to prevent firework-related eye injuries: