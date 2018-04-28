Distracted pedestrian hit, killed by train in Valrico

A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a train at a railroad crossing on State Road 60 in Valrico Saturday, officials said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was using a cellphone with earphones when he stepped in the path of a train locomotive pulling 63 train cars, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Before the accident, the man was walking on a sidewalk north of S.R. 60. He crossed the tracks and failed to see the down crossing arm because he was "utilizing his cellphone with earphones," the Florida Highway Patrol news release stated.

The man suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.

The train stopped as a result of the crash.

State Road 60, east of Valrico Station Road, was blocked until 11:53 a.m. Saturday.