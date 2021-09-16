Deputies searching for driver responsible for fatal Ruskin hit and run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County deputies are looking for the driver that hit and killed a biker overnight in Ruskin.

Hillsborough County school bus stopped at the railroad tracks near E Shell Point Road noticed a body and reported it through their dispatcher. Another caller stopped behind the bus also called 911.

Detectives said the victim was riding his bicycle eastbound on E Shell Point Road when he was hit. He was struck head-on by an unknown vehicle.

Deputies say the suspect car will have damage to the front passenger side, including a damaged headlight.

"Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the crash likely occurred late last night sometime between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "They need your help. If you saw anything that could help them identify a suspect or a suspect car, please call us with that information."

If you have any information as it relates to this crash, you are urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.