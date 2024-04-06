Deputies investigating fatal shooting

Watch Now
"It is one of our deputies' greatest heartbreaks having to deliver the news to a family that their loved one is gone due to a senseless act of violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 12:02:30-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

Deputies say they repsonded to a report of a shooting at the 9300 block of Michale Lane in Tampa around 1:30 a.m.

Once on scene, the deputies found several shell casings in the street and an adult female deceased inside a home with a gunshot wound.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information can call Hillsborough County Sheriff at 813-247-8200.

