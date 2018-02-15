Current need for O negative blood supply after South Florida school shooting

St. Petersburg, Fla.- OneBlood, the local blood center in Florida, responded immediately to help victims of the school shooting that happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday.

Additional blood was rushed to Broward Health North Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center.

Immediate blood needs were met, but there is now a need to replenish the blood supply. O negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat trauma patients.

OneBlood is asking eligible O negative donors to visit a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive and donate. Appointments are encouraged and can be made online here.

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.

You can find a list of OneBlood locations here.