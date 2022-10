The Cross-Bay Ferry will begin its sixth season on Wednesday, and tickets are available for purchase now.

The ferry provides transportation between downtown Tampa and downtown St. Petersburg.

According to a press release, the ferry's last season was the most successful since its service began, with a record-breaking 62,130 riders from October 2021 to May 2022. That's10,000 more people than its previous record.

