Credit card interest rates hit record high in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — As 2022 winds down, one of the most dominant themes of the economic year has been skyrocketing interest rates. And one of the areas most impacted by those high-interest rates has been the credit card industry.

According to Bankrate.com, the current average credit card rate of 19.42% is the highest on record. Bankrate said 2022 also saw the steepest single-year increase ever, with the average credit card rate increasing 3.12% since January 1.

Other numbers from Bankrate and other financial agencies paint a grim picture of America's credit card debt.



39% of cardholders carry debt from month to month (Bankrate)

32% of millennials have more credit card debt than emergency savings (Bankrate)

$866 billion — Amount of credit card debt Americans collectively hold (TransUnion)

19% — Amount credit card balances rose year-over-year as of the third quarter in 2022 (TransUnion)

$5,474 — the average amount of credit card debt Americans hold as of the third quarter in 2022 (TransUnion)

Gen Z — tends to have the lowest credit score, with an average of 634 (Intuit)

With the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates more in 2023, there doesn't appear to be much relief coming for credit card customers. And even the smallest hike can add thousands to your debt.

For example, if someone has $5,000 in debt and makes only the minimum payments, a hike of 3.12% in interest rate will add $1,173 in interest to the debt, Bankrate.com said.

Still, TransUnion said credit card delinquencies haven't risen much over the last year and aren't forecasting a large rise in 2023 (roughly 0.5%).

So while the overall numbers may look bleak, Americans are still making their payments, even if the debt is continuing to grow. How long that will last is unknown. A 2023 recession, depending on the severity, could complicate everything.