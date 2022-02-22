Could music be the answer to healing social divide?

A recent study from the University of Cambridge suggests music could play a role in overcoming divisions across the globe.

Researchers say lovers of music tend to share similar personality traits no matter their native countries. The researchers studied the musical preferences of more than 350,000 people from over 50 countries and found links between music choices and personalities are universal.

For instance, if you are a fan of Marvin Gaye's "What's GoinG On," they say you are more likely to be an agreeable person.

People who are more open love replaying David Bowie's "Space Oddity" or Nina Simone.

Across the globe, researchers found the same positive correlations between extraversion and contemporary music; between conscientiousness and unpretentious music; between agreeableness and mellow and unpretentious music; and between openness and mellow, contemporary, intense and sophisticated music.

You can take the musical taste quiz HERE.

For more information on the study, click here.