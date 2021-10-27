Construction crews hit water main in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - — Construction crews working in Coachman Park hit a water main Wednesday causing low and no water pressure for some residents.

Residents in Clearwater Beach, Island Estates, Sand Key, and some downtown locations will be without water while repairs are underway.

City officials say utility crews are actively working to repair the main and get water flowing again. A precautionary boil water notice has not yet been issued.

Crews were working on the Imagine Clearwater project when the water main break happened.

