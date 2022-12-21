Construction company to re-install pipeline in Seminole Heights flooding project

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents and business owners in Seminole Heights are going to have to deal with more construction due to the flooding relief project.

The City of Tampa project hopes to relieve flooding, improve fire protection, and increase safety. The work is impacting streets like North Florida Avenue, West Crest Avenue, and North Central Avenue.

But, news came this week that a 72-inch pipeline would need to be re-installed.

Related Stories

According to the City of Tampa, the pipeline on East Caracas Street is out of alignment. However, it is believed to be functioning correctly, but officials say it doesn't meet their standards.

Earlier this year, people in the area became increasingly frustrated by the project, which included delays and other inconveniences.

The city says no additional money will be required to make these adjustments to the pipeline. Construction is expected to start up again in January and last 4-5 weeks.

The stormwater pipeline on East Caracas Street, between Central and I-275, was installed out of alignment and does not meet standards for the City of Tampa or Nelson Construction. The stormwater improvements being made in Seminole Heights are designed to last for the next hundred years, and taxpayers need to have this done right. That’s why the City of Tampa wants David Nelson Construction to move forward with removing and reinstalling a large part of the pipe beginning on January 3. Members of the project team have gone door-to-door to answer resident questions and will work closely with residents once re-installation begins. Statement from the City of Tampa