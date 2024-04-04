Colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in men under 50

TAMPA, Fla. — Colorectal cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer but is highly curable if caught early. However, medical experts say they’re noticing more younger adults develop this form of cancer.

“I found out in early June of last year,” John B. Johnson said.

Johnson knew something wasn’t right when he started finding blood in his stool.

“I thought it was potentially because of training. I was training pretty hard. I was trying to go for a sub-three-hour marathon."

After encouragement from his wife, he finally went to get checked out by a doctor.

“Two weeks after the marathon, and that’s when they found the tumor,” said Johnson.

He was diagnosed with stage 2 colorectal cancer at just 35 years old.

WFTS John Johnson

“And that’s where we’re seeing the highest rise of colorectal cancer right now, is in the population that’s younger than age 50,” said Dr. Marylise Boutros, a colorectal surgeon with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death among men under 50 and the second leading cause for women under 50. In Florida, they estimate there will be 11,000 new cases of colon cancer and almost 4,000 deaths.

“If we catch it early, we can still cure it,” said Dr. Boutros.

Medical experts have lowered the recommended age to start getting screened from 50 to 45, or 10 years younger than the youngest person to develop this form of cancer in your family. Though colorectal cancer can be hereditary, doctors say you can lower your chances of developing this form of cancer.

“Pick up on cardiovascular exercise. It’s helpful for so many things, but definitely for your colon’s health, it’s great. And getting back to a plant-based diet, not processed foods. Simple unprocessed food made at home - high fiber, high fruits and vegetables. Get rid of the processed meats and the fatty foods that we eat,” Dr. Boutros.

As for John, after going through intensive chemo-therapy at Cleveland Clinic he’s cancer-free, but he still tells his story because he wants other young adults to start getting screened. “That’s why I’m doing this interview with you, is just to hopefully encourage people my age or younger that it’s possible to have colon cancer,” said Johnson.