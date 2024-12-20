Cold weather shelters opening in Hillsborough County

HILLSBORUGH COUNTY, Fla — Cold weather shelters are to open Saturday in Hillsborough County as temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s in the area overnight.

Hillsbrough County said, the shelters will be open Saturday, Dec. 21, for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations.



Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park: 107 S. Oregon Avenue, Tampa

Hyde Park United Methodist Church at Portico: 1001 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope: 212 S. St. Cloud Avenue, Building A, Valrico

Amazing Love Ministries (Tuesday only): 3304 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa



Shelters are for adults only. Hillsborough County said Metropolitan Ministries had a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Pre-registration is required.Phone lines will be open Friday, Dec. 20, until 5 p.m. Families with minor children should call (813) 209-1176.