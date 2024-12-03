Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay area

Cold weather shelters across the Tampa Bay area will open as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s and 40s in the area overnight.
Citrus:
The shelter will be open Tuesday, Dec 3, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- 5112 S. Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa
- Hot meals, a warm place to sleep, showers, snacks, clothing, resources, and support are available.
- More info: 352-234-3099
Hernando:
The shelter will be open Tuesday, Dec 3, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Brooksville Enrichment Center: 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd, Brooksville
- Warming center will not include meals or cots
- Pets are not allowed
Hillsborough:
The shelter will be open Tuesday, Dec 3, and Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park: 107 S. Oregon Avenue, Tampa
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church at Portico: 1001 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope: 212 S. St. Cloud Avenue, Building A, Valrico
- Amazing Love Ministries (Tuesday only): 3304 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa
- Additional information can be found at this link
Manatee:
Cold weather shelter will be open Tuesday, Dec 3, starting at 6 p.m.
- Salvation Army shelter space
- 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton
Hardee:
No information provided
Pasco:
The shelter will be open Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.
- Shady Hills Mission Chapel
- 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill
- For more information, call 727-856-2948
Pinellas:
Shelters will be open Tuesday, Dec. 3
Tarpon Springs
- Boys and Girls Club
- 111 W. Lime St
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Clearwater
- First United Methodist Church
- 411 Turner St
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Pinellas Park
- Boys and Girls Club
- 7790 61st St. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- First United Methodist Church
- 9025 49th St. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
St Petersburg
- Northwest Church
- 6330 54th Ave. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- WestCare Turning Point:
- 1801 5th Ave. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Unitarian Universalist Church
- 100 Mirron Lake Dr. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m
- Salvation Army
- 1400 4th St. S.
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Boys and Girls Club
Polk:
No information provided
Sarasota County:
Shelters will be open Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Salvation Army
- 1400 10th St., Sarasota
- Beginning at 5:30 p.m.
- 100 Church
- 14525 Tamiami Trl., North Port
- Beginning at 5 p.m.
- Salvation Army
