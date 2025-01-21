Watch Now
Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay ahead of cold weather advisory

WFTS
Cold weather shelters across the Tampa Bay area as a generational winter storm makes its way across the state, bringing cold weather to the area. This list will be updated as more counties release information.

Citrus:

No information provided

Hernando:

    • Opens Tuesday, Jan. 21

      Brooksville

      • Brooksville Enrichment Center
        • 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd
        • 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

    Hillsborough:

      • Opens Tuesday, Jan. 21

        Tampa

        • Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
          • 107 S. Oregon Ave.
          • Beginning at 6 p.m.
        • Hyde Park United Methodist Church
          • 500 W. Platt St.
          • Beginning at 6 p.m.
        • Amazing Love Ministries
          • 3304 E. Columbus Dr.
          • Beginning at 6 p.m.

        Valrico

        • Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
          • 212 S. St. Cloud Ave., Building A
          • Beginning at 6 p.m.

      Manatee:

        No information provided

        Hardee:

        No information provided

        Pasco:

        • Open Tuesday, Jan. 21
          • Shady Hills Mission Chapel
            • 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill
            • 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

        Pinellas:

        • Opens Tuesday, Jan. 21

          Tarpon Springs

          • Boys and Girls Club
            • 111 W. Lime St
            • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

          Clearwater

          • First United Methodist Church
            • 411 Turner St
            • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

          Pinellas Park

          • Boys and Girls Club
            • 7790 61st St. N.
            • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
          • First United Methodist Church
            • 9025 49th St. N.
            • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

          St Petersburg

          • WestCare Turning Point
            • 1801 5th Ave. N.
            • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
          • Unitarian Universalist Church
            • 100 Mirron Lake Dr. N.
            • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m
          • Salvation Army
            • 1400 4th St. S.
            • 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

        PSTA will provide free bus rides to Cold weather shelters beginning at 5 p.m. Riders must tell the driver they are going to a Pinellas Cold Night Shelter when boarding to ride fare-free.

        Polk:

        No information provided

        Sarasota County:

        • Opens Tuesday, Jan. 21
          • Salvation Army
            • 1400 10th St., Sarasota
            • 5 p.m. to 6 a.m.
          • 100 Church
            • 14525 Tamiami Trl., North Port
            • 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

