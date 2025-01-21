Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay ahead of cold weather advisory

Cold weather shelters across the Tampa Bay area as a generational winter storm makes its way across the state, bringing cold weather to the area. This list will be updated as more counties release information.

Citrus:

No information provided

Hernando:

Opens Tuesday, Jan. 21 Brooksville

Brooksville Enrichment Center

800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.



Hillsborough:

Opens Tuesday, Jan. 21 Tampa

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave. Beginning at 6 p.m. Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St. Beginning at 6 p.m. Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr. Beginning at 6 p.m. Valrico

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 S. St. Cloud Ave., Building A Beginning at 6 p.m.



Manatee:

No information provided



Hardee:

No information provided

Pasco:

Open Tuesday, Jan. 21

Shady Hills Mission Chapel

15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.



Pinellas:

Opens Tuesday, Jan. 21 Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club

111 W. Lime St 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Clearwater

First United Methodist Church

411 Turner St 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Pinellas Park

Boys and Girls Club

7790 61st St. N. 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. First United Methodist Church

9025 49th St. N. 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. St Petersburg

WestCare Turning Point

1801 5th Ave. N. 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Unitarian Universalist Church

100 Mirron Lake Dr. N. 6 p.m. to 6 a.m Salvation Army

1400 4th St. S. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



PSTA will provide free bus rides to Cold weather shelters beginning at 5 p.m. Riders must tell the driver they are going to a Pinellas Cold Night Shelter when boarding to ride fare-free.



Polk:

No information provided

Sarasota County:

Opens Tuesday, Jan. 21

Salvation Army

1400 10th St., Sarasota 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. 100 Church

14525 Tamiami Trl., North Port 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.



