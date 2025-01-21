Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay ahead of cold weather advisory

Cold weather shelters across the Tampa Bay area as a generational winter storm makes its way across the state, bringing cold weather to the area. This list will be updated as more counties release information.
Citrus:
No information provided
Hernando:
Opens Tuesday, Jan. 21
Brooksville
- Brooksville Enrichment Center
- 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd
- 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Hillsborough:
Opens Tuesday, Jan. 21
Tampa
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
- 107 S. Oregon Ave.
- Beginning at 6 p.m.
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church
- 500 W. Platt St.
- Beginning at 6 p.m.
- Amazing Love Ministries
- 3304 E. Columbus Dr.
- Beginning at 6 p.m.
Valrico
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
- 212 S. St. Cloud Ave., Building A
- Beginning at 6 p.m.
Manatee:
No information provided
Hardee:
No information provided
Pasco:
- Open Tuesday, Jan. 21
- Shady Hills Mission Chapel
- 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill
- 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Pinellas:
Opens Tuesday, Jan. 21
Tarpon Springs
- Boys and Girls Club
- 111 W. Lime St
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Clearwater
- First United Methodist Church
- 411 Turner St
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Pinellas Park
- Boys and Girls Club
- 7790 61st St. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- 9025 49th St. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
St Petersburg
- WestCare Turning Point
- 1801 5th Ave. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Unitarian Universalist Church
- 100 Mirron Lake Dr. N.
- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m
- Salvation Army
- 1400 4th St. S.
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Boys and Girls Club
PSTA will provide free bus rides to Cold weather shelters beginning at 5 p.m. Riders must tell the driver they are going to a Pinellas Cold Night Shelter when boarding to ride fare-free.
Polk:
No information provided
Sarasota County:
- Opens Tuesday, Jan. 21
- Salvation Army
- 1400 10th St., Sarasota
- 5 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- 100 Church
- 14525 Tamiami Trl., North Port
- 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Salvation Army
