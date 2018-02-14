'Cobra defense' teaches local children how to handle active shooters and abductions situations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Eight-year-old Bianca thinks she is tough. But her mother, who is unnerved by recent stories involving school shootings and abductions close to home, wants her daughter to be smart, too.

“We have health insurance. We have car insurance. So why don’t we have self-defense training as insurance for ourselves,” says Prissy Cedano, Bianca’s mom.

So Bianca is learning the Cobra self-defense system at Tim McCahan After School Sports in St. Petersburg.

Teaching the grade-schoolers is former police officer Chris Sutton, head of the Cobra method. The class teaches the kids a realistic though blunt survival technique for admittedly really scary scenarios.

“We’re not prepared enough,” says Sutton. “If we understand what the event is, and have a plan for it, you chance of not getting hurt goes through the roof.”

Sutton teaches the kids real-life training ripped from the headlines, including what to do if there is a shooter in your school.

He brings the instruction to their level.

“If I’m running this way, and I know the gunman is right there, I’m keeping my backpack right here [to protect myself],” said Sutton.

He tells the kids to stay small and do not give the shooter a target.

There is also this.

“One of the things we need to teach our kids is to bite," said Sutton. "A toddler could take my finger off!”

Tim McCahan After School Sports will be hosting a free Cobra seminar for families on March 3. Everyone is welcome to attend.