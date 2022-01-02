Watch
Coast guard still searching for missing man after rescuing one

Taylor Vinson
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 12:36:45-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Coast Guard says one body has been recovered but they continue to search for another person missing from the sunken vessel “Dog House” near Cedar Key.

The deceased is identified as David Savioe, 33, and the missing man is Michael Sedor, 39.

Coast Guard crews said the search has lasted 60 hours and covered more than 948 square nautical miles.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 11 a.m., Wednesday, reporting debris in the water.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and loved ones of David," said Capt. Matthew Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “Our rescue crews have been diligently continuing the search and rescue efforts to find Michael."

