Clearwater Man facing murder charges

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Pinellas detectives arrested a Clearwater man after they say he killed another man in a domestic disturbance.

According to detectives, on January 20, around 10:09 a.m., deputies responded to a residence located at 15149 Avalon Avenue in clearwater, for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Deputies arrived to find Robert Warren, 31 in the driveway with blood on his hands. Deputies arrested Warren then entered the home. Inside they found Jerry Lebreux 64, deceased from upper body trauma. Lebreux was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives say Warren and Lebreux were the only occupants at the residence during the incident.

Warren was charged with second-degree murder and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.