Clearwater kids play kickball with cops this Friday

Posted at 2:32 PM, Jul 01, 2021
CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police officers are teaming up with local kids Friday, July 2 in a friendly game of kickball ahead of the July 4 weekend.

The event will include kids from the North Greenwood Recreation Center summer camp and the Clearwater Neighborhood Family Center. The game is set to go down at 9:30 a.m. at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium, 800 Phillies Drive.

The event is sponsored by Clearwater For Youth, the city's Parks & Recreation Department, and the police department.

The teams will be half police half children to keep the game fair.

"This is a great chance for our officers to interact with the children as community champions," said Police Chief Dan Slaughter.

There will be a DJ, Rita's Italian Ice, and a cookout after the game. All are welcome to attend.

