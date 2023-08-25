Sandbag locations open up in Tampa Bay for residents

Citrus County Hernando County, and the City of St. Petersburg opened up free sandbag locations to help residents prepare for the possibility of tropical weather.

Citrus County residents can visit either of the two self-serve sandbag sites starting Saturday, Aug. 26, to get their sandbags.



Homosassa Community Park

4210 S Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa, FL, 34446

Bicentennial Park

501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River, FL, 34429



St. Pete residents can get sandbags at the following non-emergency site throughout hurricane season.

The Pavement and Traffic Operations Building

1744 9th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL, 33713





Due to the potential tropical storm, the hours of the sandbag locations will be extended starting Friday, Aug. 25, until Sunday, Aug. 27. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hernando County residents can get sandbags at the following locations starting Saturday, Aug. 26. All sites are self-serve.