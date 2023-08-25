Sandbag locations open up in Tampa Bay for residents

Citrus County Hernando County, and the City of St. Petersburg opened up free sandbag locations to help residents prepare for the possibility of tropical weather.
Citrus County residents can visit either of the two self-serve sandbag sites starting Saturday, Aug. 26, to get their sandbags.
- Homosassa Community Park
- 4210 S Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa, FL, 34446
- Bicentennial Park
- 501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River, FL, 34429
St. Pete residents can get sandbags at the following non-emergency site throughout hurricane season.
- The Pavement and Traffic Operations Building
- 1744 9th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL, 33713
- 1744 9th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL, 33713
Due to the potential tropical storm, the hours of the sandbag locations will be extended starting Friday, Aug. 25, until Sunday, Aug. 27. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hernando County residents can get sandbags at the following locations starting Saturday, Aug. 26. All sites are self-serve.
- Linda Pedersen Park
- 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, FL, 34609
- Anderson Snow Park
- 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill, FL, 34609
- Ridge Manor Community Center
- 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor, FL, 33523
- City of Brooksville Department of Public Works
- 600 S. Brooksville Ave., Brooksville, FL, 34601