Christmas tree fire damages New Port Richey home

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -

A two-story residence in New Port Richey was severely damaged by fire early Monday.

According to the Pasco County Fire Rescue chief, the fire broke out just before 2 a.m. at 8927 Cessna Drive. By the time first responders arrived on scene, approximately eight minutes after the call came in, flames were emitting from the second floor of the home.

Two adult residents were inside the home when the blaze broke out but fortunately they escaped without injury. The couple declined assistance from the Red Cross and will be staying with relatives.

“The cause of this fire is one of those things we have talked about in recent weeks, it started inside the Christmas tree,” explained Shawn Whited, a Division Chief with PFR. “Not sure exactly how the fire started, but it started with tree just inside the front door.”

Whited added the flames quickly spread to the second story of the home.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.