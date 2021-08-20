Chick-fil-A coming to Busch Gardens

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Starting fall 2021 Chick-fil-A will begin serving food at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The new location will be where Bengal Bistro was located in the Jungala area of the park.

"Thrill-seekers will be able to enjoy their favorite food items from Chick-fil-A® while dashing from rollercoaster to rollercoaster. Formerly the park’s Bengal Bistro, the new restaurant will be nestled into the Jungala area of the park near the tigers and orangutans where guests will soon enjoy the popular restaurant’s fare. We are proud to open this new location, the first Chick-fil-A in a Florida theme park, with a great community partner, giving us the opportunity to revitalize an existing restaurant and provide more dining space for our guests.” - Neal Thurman, Park President

The new in-park restaurant opens in fall with a selection of Chick-fil-A lunch and dinner menu items, including the iconic chicken sandwiches. The restaurant is set to be open Monday through Saturday.

“It is our pleasure to grow our partnership with Busch Gardens by providing the Chick-fil-A standard of care and quality food to all guests visiting the park,” said Denis Spradlin, local Chick-fil-A Restaurant Owner/Operator in the Tampa Bay area. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our brand of caring service and delicious food together with all the thrills, adventure, and entertainment of Busch Gardens.”