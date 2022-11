CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy was killed after being hit by a motorist on I-75 during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Bill Prummell says the deputy was taken to Shorepoint Health in Punta Gorda and later died from their injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash on northbound I-75 at mile marker 163.

The northbound I-75 lanes are closed north of Jones Loop.

The deputy has not been identified.