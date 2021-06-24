CDC extends eviction moratorium through July 31

ATLANTA, Ga. — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has signed an extension to the eviction moratorium. The moratorium was scheduled to expire on June 30, 2021, but has now been extended through July 31, 2021, and the CDC said this was intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.

The purpose of the moratorium was to help renters who couldn't make payments due to the financial hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC said the pandemic, "has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19."