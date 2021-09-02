Carnival announces new service from Tampa to begin in November

Carnival has announced new service for one of its ships out of Tampa beginning in November.

The company announced that Carnival Pride's new service from Tampa is scheduled to start on Nov. 14. Previously that ship departed out of Baltimore.

Another item of interest for Florida is that Carnival Conquest's restart from Miami on Oct. 8 has been rescheduled to Dec. 13.

"We are very pleased with the progress of our restart which will grow to 15 ships sailing from seven U.S. homeports by mid-November," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We are making slight adjustments to our timeline to take into account supply chain realities and ensure that our destination and shore excursion offerings can meet the strong demand we are seeing from our guests. Our teams, ship and shore, are prepared to continue delivering on our great guest experience and manage all health and safety protocols."

The cruiseline says it will continue to meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention's (CDC) standard of vaccinated cruises and that guests will need to present proof of both vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test at check-in (with a small number of capacity-restricted exemptions granted for children under 12 and other guests who cannot be vaccinated).