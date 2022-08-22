Car fleeing Polk Co. traffic stop leads to chase with Florida Highway Patrol through Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A car fleeing a traffic stop on Monday led to a chase through Polk County into Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated.

When FHP spotted a 2020 Nissan Altima allegedly involved in a Lakeland felony theft case heading west on I-4, troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

FHP stated that when the driver continued down I-4 and eventually I-75, a chase ensued until the Nissan crashed into another sedan. The group inside the car then got out of the vehicle and entered a 2004 Dodge Durango, continuing down Fowler before intentionally running into an unoccupied FHP patrol car.

Troopers arrested those inside the Durango. Everyone involved suffered minor injuries and no trooper was injured.

Charges are pending against Gretchen Toliver, the 32-year-old Durango driver. The initial theft is being investigated by the Lakeland Police.