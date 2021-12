TAMPA, Fla — A car crashed into Buddy Brew on Kennedy in Tampa Wednesday night.

Tampa police say around 7 p.m., a driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into Buddy Brews. No one was hurt, police said.

According to their website, the restaurant closes at 6 p.m. so no customers would have been there.

It is currently unknown the cause of the accident. However, police say alcohol is not a factor.

