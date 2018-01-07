Canoe carrying 5 people, including 3 children, capsized in Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. -

Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday a canoe carrying 5 people, including 3 children, overturned in Longboat Key.

Sarasota County officials received the call about the capsized canoe at 10:54 a.m. Sunday, a Longboat Key Fire Rescue official said. Members of the Longboat Key Fire Rescue arrived on the scene four minutes later.

Fire rescue officials were led to the docks where they found two adults and 3 children under age 12. None of their names have been released.

Authorities were told fishermen spotted the family in the water after the canoe flipped and rushed to help them out of the water.

The two adults were taken by ambulance to Blake Hospital; the three children was flown to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, a Longboat Key fire chief on duty said.

No further information has been released about the incident or the victims’ conditions.