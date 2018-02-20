Brandon Regional Library closes temporarily after staff finds bed bugs in returned books

The Brandon Regional Library has temporarily closed in order to perform pest control maintenance after staff found bed bugs in some recently returned books.

The books with bed bugs found in them were immediately discarded by staff.

Library officials contacted a pest control company immediately. The company is thoroughly inspecting, treating and cleaning the building.

The library is scheduled to reopen on Friday, February 23. All scheduled programs and events have been canceled until the library reopens on Friday.

To find a library closest to you, click here.