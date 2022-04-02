Bradenton Police searching for teen suspect after near-fatal shooting

BRADENTON, Fla — Bradenton police are asking for tips to help find a 15-year-old shooting suspect.

Detectives are searching for Eugene Williams 15, of Bradenton in connection to a shooting that set a juvenile to the hospital in critical condition.

We are showing Williams's mugshot only to help lead to an arrest.

Bradenton

According to detectives, Friday around 7 P.M., officers responded to the 800 block of 19th St Court E for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a juvenile victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the All Children’s Hospital, where he is currently in stable but critical condition.

Williams was last seen in a white Infiniti sedan. An arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon has been signed for Williams and he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Detective Juan Torres at (941) 932-9300. You may also email any information on this or other cases to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM, or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or providing an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

