Bradenton man killed in Manatee crash

A Bradenton man was killed in a Manatee County crash on Friday.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 23-year-old Bradenton resident was driving a sedan-type vehicle northbound on 87th Street East, south of 52nd Street East, at about 6:12 p.m.

As he navigated a left curve in the roadway, the vehicle veered left, traveled onto the west grass shoulder of 87th Street East, and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the report stated.

The crash remains under investigation.