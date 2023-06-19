Bonefish Grill, OneBlood team up to encourage blood donations

The Big Red Bus will be parked outside several Tampa Bay area Bonefish Grill locations this week.

Bonefish and OneBlood are teaming up to support the mission of enhancing the health and well-being of others through work with blood and stem cell products, and by facilitating scientific research.

For every donation, donors will get a $10 Bonefish Grill Dining certificate, a $20 eGift Card, a One Blood water bottle and a Wellness Checkup, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening.

The Big Red Bus will be at the following Bonefish locations.

Monday, June 19:



ELLEAIR : 2939 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770 from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20:



WESLEY CHAPEL : 25264 Sierra Center Blvd, Lutz, FL 33559 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21:



S. TAMPA: 3665 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

ST. PETE: 5062 4th St. N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 from 12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

VENICE: 1681 US Highway 41 Bypass South, Venice, FL 34293 from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 22:



BRANDON : 1015 Providence Road, Brandon, FL 33511 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to book your appointment, please visit https://www.oneblood.org/.