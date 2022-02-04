Boil water notice issued for parts of Progress Village

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Water Resources department has issued a precautionary boil water notice for some customers in the Progress Village area.

Water service to the area was temporarily interrupted around 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, after a contractor damaged a 10-inch water mainline.

The general boundary of the impacted area is Interstate 75 to the east, Camden Field Parkway to the north, Riverview Drive to the south, and South 78th Street to the west.

Around 3,430 residential and commercial customers are impacted by the precautionary boil water notice.

Water service has been restored; however, customers in the impacted area are advised to boil water as a precautionary measure until a rescission notice is issued.