Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body of former USF football player found in Palm Beach waterway

USF Tampa
WFTS
USF Tampa
Posted at 5:59 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 17:59:12-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Friday, Police in West Palm Beach said the body of a former USF football player was found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway near Lake Worth Beach.

Jon Lejiste, 32, was found east of Spillway Park near Lake Worth Beach, between Harbor and Yale drives, at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Officials said his family reported him missing to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office over the weekend.

According to WPTV, the medical examiner that performed the autopsy on Friday ruled that the death was not suspicious.

Lejiste's body was retrieved by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Two keys on a ring were found in Lejiste's pocket, but he did not have any identification on him, police say.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.