Body of former USF football player found in Palm Beach waterway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Friday, Police in West Palm Beach said the body of a former USF football player was found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway near Lake Worth Beach.

Jon Lejiste, 32, was found east of Spillway Park near Lake Worth Beach, between Harbor and Yale drives, at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Officials said his family reported him missing to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office over the weekend.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Jon Lejiste.



Lejiste was a much-loved member of our USF Football family, playing from 2009-2012 as a defensive back. pic.twitter.com/0CNpRbpJxg — USF Football (@USFFootball) June 1, 2023

According to WPTV, the medical examiner that performed the autopsy on Friday ruled that the death was not suspicious.

Lejiste's body was retrieved by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Two keys on a ring were found in Lejiste's pocket, but he did not have any identification on him, police say.