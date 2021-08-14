Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body found in Clearwater, police treating it as a homicide

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 9:15 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 21:15:14-04

CLEARWATER, Fla — Police have started a homicide investigation after the body of a woman was found in Clearwater.

Clearwater PD says a report of a shooting came in at 3:12 p.m. on August 13 from the area of Otten Street and Weston Drive. Ten minutes later, a woman's body was found inside a vehicle in the 1700 block of Townsend Street.

Police took a suspect into custody later the same day.

Homicide detectives are questioning a suspect in the case from earlier this afternoon. He was found in a retention pond a few streets over from where the car was abandoned. The identity of the victim will not be released until relatives can be notified.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.