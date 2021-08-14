Body found in Clearwater, police treating it as a homicide

CLEARWATER, Fla — Police have started a homicide investigation after the body of a woman was found in Clearwater.

Clearwater PD says a report of a shooting came in at 3:12 p.m. on August 13 from the area of Otten Street and Weston Drive. Ten minutes later, a woman's body was found inside a vehicle in the 1700 block of Townsend Street.

Police took a suspect into custody later the same day.

Homicide detectives are questioning a suspect in the case from earlier this afternoon. He was found in a retention pond a few streets over from where the car was abandoned. The identity of the victim will not be released until relatives can be notified.