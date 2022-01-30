Watch
Body found floating near Gandy Bridge

Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 29, 2022
PINELLAS COUNTY - — Police said a body was found floating in the water near Gandy Bridge.

On Saturday, Jan 29, deputies were called to investigate a body floating in the water on the Northside of the Gandy Bridge.

Deputies from the Marine Unit recovered a dead adult male from the water. The man was identified as 60-year-old Daniel Lukens.

According to deputies, Lukens launched his paddleboard from Gandy Beach around 12:45 p.m. and was attempting to cross Tampa Bay, heading toward Picnic Island. Lukens' paddleboard and tether were not found, but he was wearing a life vest.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

