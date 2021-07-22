Watch
Bobby Bowden has pancreatic cancer, son Terry Bowden says

Gerry Broome/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2007, file photo, Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. A person familiar with the decision says Florida State coach Bobby Bowden will retire after the Seminoles play in a bowl game. Bowden will retire as the second winningest coach in major-college football behind Penn State's Joe Paterno. The 80-year-old Bowden has won 388 games in 44 seasons as a head coach. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Bobby Bowden
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 16:36:34-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bobby Bowden's terminal diagnosis has been revealed to be pancreatic cancer, his son announced Thursday.

Terry Bowden said at Sun Belt media day on Thursday that his father is suffering from pancreatic cancer and is “doing as well as expected” given the family’s recent announcement that his condition is terminal.

“The news came out” [Wednesday]but we’ve known about it for about 10 days,” the head coach of the University of Louisiana at Monroe told reporters on Thursday at the SunBelt media day in New Orleans. "We’ve been preparing for this. We know when you have pancreatic cancer, what the disease is, you’re probably talking about months, not years, so we already know that. We just think we’ve got a few good days ahead of us, and we’re going to enjoy that together."

“I would argue that all people should respect the fact that he must rest when he is awake,” added Terry Bowden. “He doesn’t need a lot of phone calls, or a lot of people talking on the phone. You know my dad, he’s never turned down an interview in his life. He’ll be on his deathbed [doing] an interview at the last minute he does it. But that’s Bobby Bowden.”

ABC 27 confirmed with Bobby Bowden on Wednesday that he had received a terminal medical diagnosis. He released a statement through FSU on Wednesday stating that he had been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I’m prepared for what’s to come,” Bowden said in a statement. “My wife Ann and our family have been the greatest blessing of life. I am at peace.”

Bowden, 91, is the second most winning coach in Division I history with 357 wins. His teams won national championships in 1993 and 1999.

