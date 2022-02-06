Birthday Celebration Held for 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran

ST PETERSBURG, Fla — A WWII veteran got a birthday celebration made for a hero. The community of St. Petersburg held a parade for Corporal Bart Corricelli for his 100th birthday.

Corricelli served in the fourth Marine division during World War II. During his time, he served as a flame thrower in a tank and saw the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima. Corricelli sat in his driveway Saturday as other veterans, bomber girls, and old warplanes flew overhead and greeted Corricelli.

He said the celebration was overwhelming and he appreciated the effort.

"I think it's a nice thing and they could have picked maybe somebody nicer I don't know, but I love everybody that's around here," Corricelli said. The group that helped put the event together is also collecting birthday cards for Corricelli. Birthday cards can be mailed to P.O. Box 49212, St. Petersburg, FL 33743.