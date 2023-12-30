Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bicyclist, 72, killed in Hardee crash

florida highway patrol-fhp-troopers.png
WFTS
florida highway patrol-fhp-troopers.png
Posted at 10:06 AM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 10:06:43-05

A Zolfo Springs bicyclist was killed in Hardee County on Dec. 29 after he collided with the side of a truck, authorities said.

The 72-year-old bicyclist was riding westbound on State Road 64, approaching Elm Street, at about 12:55 p.m.

At the same time, a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer driven by a 64-year-old Arcadia resident, was traveling westbound on SR 64, also approaching Elm Street and the bicyclist.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the truck slowed and began passing the bicyclist, traveling into the eastbound lane of the roadway. As the truck was passing, the bicyclist made a left turn and hit the right side of the truck.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.