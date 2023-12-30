Bicyclist, 72, killed in Hardee crash

A Zolfo Springs bicyclist was killed in Hardee County on Dec. 29 after he collided with the side of a truck, authorities said.

The 72-year-old bicyclist was riding westbound on State Road 64, approaching Elm Street, at about 12:55 p.m.

At the same time, a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer driven by a 64-year-old Arcadia resident, was traveling westbound on SR 64, also approaching Elm Street and the bicyclist.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the truck slowed and began passing the bicyclist, traveling into the eastbound lane of the roadway. As the truck was passing, the bicyclist made a left turn and hit the right side of the truck.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.