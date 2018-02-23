BB&T bank customers can't access accounts due 'technical issue'

TAMPA, Fla. -- BB&T bank customers are reporting they have not been able to access their checking or savings accounts since Thursday afternoon.

The Winston-Salem-based bank acknowledged the problem on its Twitter account.

At this time, many of our services are unavailable, including digital banking, Phone24, and ATM. Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to restore your services. We will continue to provide updates here and on https://t.co/mww5FRNlBb. — BB&T (@BBT) February 22, 2018

According to WSOC-TV, the BB&T says the outage is due to a technical issue and not "related to cybersecurity."

The bank reported late Thursday night it identified the issue preventing customers from accessing their accounts and employees are working to fix the issue.