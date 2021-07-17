Authorities asking for help finding 3 children missing in Hillsborough county

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find three missing children.

Jerreece Mitchell Jr., 12, Joi Mitchell, 8, and one-month-old Clifford McNeil, were last seen on Brennan Circle in Town 'N Country on July 14, 2021, around 8 p.m.

Deputies say they have not located the children to check on their well-being.

Hillsborough's Child Protection Division has obtained a "Take Into Custody Order" for all three children. Deputies say they could be with their mother, Guecoba Dow, 37.

"We simply want to make sure that these children are safe and being well taken cared of," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The safety of our children is a top priority of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and I urge anyone who may know something about where they are currently located to call us immediately."

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the children, and/or their mother, you can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.