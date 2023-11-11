Army Reservist sells chocolates while giving back to others

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — An Army Reservist took her love for sweets and turned it into a way to help others.

Jennifer Cruz owns Just Cause Chocolates, located at 5713 75th Avenue North in Pinellas Park. Cruz started making chocolates and giving them to her fellow service members.

"The unit I was in was deployed, but I wasn’t able to for medical reasons so I asked my battle buddies if they want some homemade chocolates and they really liked them so I made them a second batch before they left," said Cruz.

She also started selling them at markets and festivals before creating her business in 2019.

Cruz joined the United States Army in 2009. She has been stationed at various military bases, including Fort Liberty, Fort Sill, and Fort Campbell. In 2022, she became an Army Reservist.

Cruz donates 10% of her proceeds to different organizations, including Valor Service Dogs and AMEND Tampa.

"I used to want to be a police officer, but then when 9/11 hit, I decided why not serve on a national level, so I decided to join the Army," said Cruz.

Her store is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Her specialty is dark chocolate, but she also makes milk chocolate and white chocolate upon request. Custom flavors, designs, and chocolate-covered strawberries are available upon request.