SARASOTA, Fla — Fire crews in Sarasota worked to extinguish a brush fire in Sarasota County.

Around 3:20 p.m., Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a grassy area along Verna Road and Fruitville Road where they found a brush fire that spreads close to 40 acres.

Drivers were told to use alternate routes due to heavy smoke. Around 5 p.m. Saturday the fire was contained and all roads were reopened. The cause of the fire is unknown.