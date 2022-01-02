Watch
All lanes on part of Bayshore Boulevard closed for water main repair

vehicles on Bayshore Boulevard
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 14:22:26-05

TAMPA, Fla — All lanes on Bayshore Boulevard between Shore Breeze Drive and West Averill Avenue will be closed for repairs on a water main break.

Starting at 9 a.m. Sunday all lanes on Bayshore Boulevard between Shore Breeze Drive and West Averill Avenue will be closed. Barricades and signs will be placed in the area.

"Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area. Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work."

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 4 pm, Tuesday, January 4.

