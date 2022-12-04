After leaving Venice Airport, a plane crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the FAA.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Around 11:35 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, a single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed in the Gulf of Mexico about 2.5 miles west of the Venice Fishing Pier, shortly after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport in Florida.

There were two people on board.

FAA alerted VPD this morning about a jet that took off from Venice Municipal Airport Saturday night but never arrived at its destination.

Around that time, recreational divers discovered a body in the water that appeared to be connected to a plane.

At this moment, no plane has been recovered.

VPD is coordinating the investigation with VFR, the FAA, the Venice Airport Director, the US Coast Guard, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Sarasota Police Department.

ABC ACTION News will continue to keep you updated as soon as more information is released.