AdventHealth looking to fill nearly 1,000 jobs at 2-day career fair

Starting Tuesday, AdventHealth is hosting a two-day career fair at AMALIE Arena in downtown Tampa.

It runs from Tuesday, Oct. 26 to Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The company is looking to fill nearly 1,000 clinical and non-clinical openings across Tampa Bay in its hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and urgent care centers.

Job locations include Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco and Pinellas counties.

Job seekers can expect on-site interviews and same-day offers with sign-on incentives.

AdventHealth asks that you register in advance for the career fair on their website HERE.