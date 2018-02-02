Adopted man searching for his long-lost biological sister 31 years later in Tampa Bay area

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After finding his biological parents, an Arkansas man is looking for the sister he never knew existed in Pinellas County.

David Jones and his brother Mike grew up in the Tampa Bay area.

Charles and Linda Jones raised both boys, adopting them at a young age. Both were from different biological families.

"One of the things that I remember is how his brother enjoyed bringing him home and then two hours later said 'Well, are we ready to take them back?'" Charles said laughing about Mike meeting David for the first time.

Charles and Linda say the boys knew all along they were adopted, figuring out what that truly meant as they grew up.

"We always looked at them as they gave us a gift," Linda said, about David's biological parents. "If it weren’t for them and their decisions, David would’ve never been a part of our family."

They were even featured in the St. Pete Times, now the Tampa Bay Times, about the process all those years ago.

"I think that all adoptees get curious at some point," David Jones, told ABC Action News.

He says his interest peeked after his son Hunter came into the world.

"When he was born the nurses and doctors, they all kept asking me about family history and anything health wise in my past that we should know about and I said, 'I don’t know... I’m adopted,'" said David.

It is how the journey to find his biological parents began. He found his father Rob fairly quickly. Sadly, David's mother unfortunately passed away in 2017. But his search for family members wasn't over.

"One of our first conversations, he goes 'By the way you also have a sister,'" Jones said stunned. "I said 'No way', 'Yes way', 'Okay. What’s her name, when was she born?'"

He says his father couldn't give him the answers he was looking for. His sister was also adopted. David's wife convinced him to ask for help on Facebook. The post is now going viral, being shared all over the world.

David believes his sister was born at Bayfront Health thirty-one years ago. He says after a lot of research, her birthday is most likely June 24, 1986 (or a day pretty close to that).

He says finding his sister would mean so much. The issue is that she probably doesn't know he exists, David said.

"I want her to know that I exist and that there is more of her flesh and blood out there," said Jones.

All she has to do is reach out. If you want to get in touch with David, he's asking you e-mail him at DavidHunterJones93@gmail.com.