AAA forecasts nearly 110 million will travel by Jan. 2

TAMPA, Fla. — While higher prices may be the norm right now, it doesn't appear to be impacting the Christmas holiday travel plans for hundreds of millions of Americans.

According to AAA estimates, more than 109 million people will travel at least 50 miles this year by driving, flying, or taking other transportation between December 23 and January 2. AAA said the numbers translate to an almost 34 percent increase over the same time in 2020.

“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel.”

Gas prices, which had trended up nationally and in Florida, have started to stabilize and in some places slightly drop. According to AAA, gas prices have dropped between $0.02 and $0.04 in some locations around the country.

In Florida, gas prices are down about three cents from last week and are roughly in line with where they were in the middle of November. Still, year-over-year gas prices are approximately $1.12 higher in Florida in 2021 with demand being much higher this year than in the first year of the pandemic.