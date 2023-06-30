A well-deserving veteran surprised with an emotional support dog

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Over the past year, I’ve reported on the benefits of emotional support dogs for veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Last month, I took you to Winter Haven for a look at how emotional support puppies are raised and how one local organization wanted to gift an emotional support dog to a veteran in need. Well, I was there for the big reveal of a puppy for a well-deserving veteran.

“Okay, so the plan is, Officer Lynch, he thinks he’s coming in for a unit photo. He’s coming with his supervisor. He has no idea that he’s won a dog,” said Hope Martinez, public information officer with Osceola County.

With the plan set in motion, Lynch’s colleagues quietly make their way in. Before you know it, an unsuspecting Lynch arrives, shocked and overwhelmed to see the Belgian Malinois puppy.

“Thank you so much,” said Lynch as he goes in for a hug. “This is a total surprise.”

Lynch has been looking for a dog for some time now without any luck.

“I’ve always wanted a dog, and this might make life better,” he said.

And if you’re wondering what Lynch named his new best friend: “So, this is Gunner,” he said.

“This guy is going to go through a very vigorous program. It could be a year; it could be longer than a year. The whole goal of this guy is to be a service dog for his new daddy,” said Katherine Schreiner with Marsoc’s K9 Training Facility.

According to Veterans Affairs, seven out of every 100 veterans will experience post-traumatic stress disorder, and many in the psychological community believe emotional support dogs, like Gunner, could help other veterans get through tough times.

“You know, we think of these people after they die, after they commit suicide. Let’s try and prevent that and think about it now. What can we do to help them because they’re struggling?" said Brianna Holzerland, Holzerland Protection Dogs. "The VA gives them what they can, but there’s something a dog does. It gets you to wake up every day. You have to feed the dog. You have to give the dog water. You have to walk the dog, and you establish a bond with this dog like no other."