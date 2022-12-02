A new Tampa Bay area drug treatment center opens to the public

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction can be one of the hardest things a person may ever do, and oftentimes, it requires professional help. There’s a new drug treatment facility in the Bay Area and I spoke with the team running the facility about what they hope to accomplish.

“Individuals that come to us have gone through traumatic experiences, have maybe suffered PTSD, so we’re very trauma driven,” said Dominic Grefsrud with Tampa Bay Recovery Center.

Tampa Bay Recovery Center is trying to provide a service that’s desperately needed in our area. Located on First Avenue South in St. Petersburg, they recently opened their doors to the public. They provide addiction and mental health services to treat underlying mental health issues that contribute to drug abuse and alcoholism.

“Our 60-to-90-day program will actually give them a little bit more of those life-building skills that they can take when the rubber meets the road. What I mean by that is when somebody completes our program, they’re learning how to get jobs. They’re learning how to deal with traumas. They’re learning how to deal with other triggers that have caused them to self-medicate,” said Grefsrud.

The holistic approach also involves sober living. Right down the street from their office, they have recovery homes for up to 25 residents.

“So, my passion was forged through my experience,” said Jeff Jensen, executive director of Tampa Bay Recovery Center. Jensen knows first-hand why it’s important to have resources and support to help someone through addiction.

“I started using drugs and alcohol at a very young age, 12 years old. Started getting into trouble,” said Jensen. He said by the time he was 18, he became chemically dependent on drugs and alcohol, and that’s when he got help. “And when I was in treatment, there were certain staff members that had given me hope, had given me a purpose. Their passion was very much to help shoulder up with me and help me get back up on my feet,” said Jensen.

Now Jensen hopes his passion, along with his colleagues, will help others in the Bay Area recover from addiction.

Resources to treatment and recovery centers

Tampa Bay Recovery Center

ATLAS

