A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend

(WXYZ) — You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.

Tommy's Express Car Wash has locations around the country but is based in West Michigan. Its Tunnel of Terror car wash returns the next couple of weekends, but there are only four locations in Florida.

Tommy's Express Car Wash

Of the 131 locations around the country, 45% will host a tunnel of terror event, and the company said they expect it to become the standard across the U.S. in the years to come.

In Florida, there are four locations that will have the Tunnel of Terror, and only two are in the Tampa Bay area.

Largo (1240 Missouri Ave North)

Oct 28 & 29 7 – 10 p.m.



New Port Richey (4205 US HWY 19)

Oct 28 & 29 7 – 10 p.m.



Melbourne (2800 Veterans Way)

Oct 28 & 29 7 – 10 p.m.



Kissimmee (2980 North John Young Pkwy)

Oct 28 - 31 7 – 11 p.m.





You can view an entire list of the locations with them around the country on the Tommy's Express website.